Remedium Lifecare standalone net profit declines 98.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 97.92% to Rs 38.15 crore

Net profit of Remedium Lifecare declined 98.34% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 97.92% to Rs 38.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1834.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

