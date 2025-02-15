RKB Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 26.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.74% to Rs 27.10 crore

Net profit of RKB Agro Industries declined 26.03% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.74% to Rs 27.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.27.1026.902.954.240.650.870.570.790.540.73

