RKB Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 26.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.74% to Rs 27.10 croreNet profit of RKB Agro Industries declined 26.03% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.74% to Rs 27.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales27.1026.90 1 OPM %2.954.24 -PBDT0.650.87 -25 PBT0.570.79 -28 NP0.540.73 -26
