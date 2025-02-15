RKB Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 26.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:44 AM IST
Sales rise 0.74% to Rs 27.10 crore

Net profit of RKB Agro Industries declined 26.03% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.74% to Rs 27.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales27.1026.90 1 OPM %2.954.24 -PBDT0.650.87 -25 PBT0.570.79 -28 NP0.540.73 -26

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

