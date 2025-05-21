Remsons Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.09% to Rs 106.18 croreNet profit of Remsons Industries declined 11.65% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.09% to Rs 106.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.88% to Rs 14.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 376.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 312.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content