Remsons Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 31.09% to Rs 106.18 crore

Net profit of Remsons Industries declined 11.65% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.09% to Rs 106.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.88% to Rs 14.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 376.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 312.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales106.1881.00 31 376.58312.30 21 OPM %10.329.88 -9.929.98 - PBDT10.178.08 26 34.2327.63 24 PBT8.455.14 64 22.5616.62 36 NP4.555.15 -12 14.3713.32 8

First Published: May 21 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

