RenServ Global Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 12.87% to Rs 113.10 crore

Net Loss of RenServ Global Pvt reported to Rs 21.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.87% to Rs 113.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 18.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 32.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.36% to Rs 421.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 320.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales113.10100.20 13 421.40320.80 31 OPM %-23.52-3.09 -3.32-5.77 - PBDT-26.60-6.30 -322 14.00-28.60 LP PBT-26.60-6.90 -286 14.00-30.20 LP NP-21.70-8.20 -165 18.90-32.00 LP

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

