Shares of Rentomojo were currently trading at Rs 500.90 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 23.99% as compared with the issue price of Rs 404.

The stock debuted at Rs 480 on the BSE, a premium of 18.81% over its issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 526 and a low of Rs 480. On the BSE, over 22.42 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Rentomojo was subscribed 72.88 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and closed on 11 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 384 and 404 per share.

The offer comprised a fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 1 each, aggregating to Rs 150 crore. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company intends to use Rs 70 crore towards prepayment or repayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; Rs 42.50 crore towards payment of lease rental/license fee for its warehouses and experience stores; and the balance towards general corporate purposes. Rentomojo, founded by Geetansh Bamania, is a technology-driven, full-stack D2C online rental and subscription platform for furniture and appliances in India. The company offers flexible subscription plans for home essentials, eliminating large upfront purchases and providing delivery, installation, maintenance, relocation and refurbishment services. Rentomojo is the market leader in the organised home furniture and appliances rental market, excluding water purifiers, with an estimated 42%-47% share of subscription revenue in FY2025. As of March 2026, it had 253,825 live subscribers across 29 cities, 851,184 live products and 82 experience stores across 17 cities. The company operates an integrated asset-lifecycle model covering procurement, refurbishment, servicing, reverse logistics and redeployment, supporting recurring revenue and customer retention.