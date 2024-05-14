Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 35.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.36% to Rs 392.58 croreNet profit of Repco Home Finance rose 35.40% to Rs 113.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.36% to Rs 392.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 340.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.63% to Rs 416.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 316.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.76% to Rs 1524.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1283.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News