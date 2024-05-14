Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 35.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 35.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.36% to Rs 392.58 crore

Net profit of Repco Home Finance rose 35.40% to Rs 113.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.36% to Rs 392.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 340.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.63% to Rs 416.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 316.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.76% to Rs 1524.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1283.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales392.58340.31 15 1524.521283.74 19 OPM %91.6787.68 -90.0185.79 - PBDT144.24116.22 24 542.94415.73 31 PBT138.67112.39 23 524.72400.76 31 NP113.7183.98 35 416.31316.28 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 25.06% in the December 2023 quarter

Dhani Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit rises 31.70% in the March 2024 quarter

SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit rises 285.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Nido Home Finance standalone net profit rises 249.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Warren Tea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Anmol India standalone net profit declines 11.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Emmbi Industries standalone net profit rises 162.21% in the March 2024 quarter

IOL Chemicals &amp; Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 57.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Platinum Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story