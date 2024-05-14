Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emmbi Industries standalone net profit rises 162.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Emmbi Industries standalone net profit rises 162.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.65% to Rs 105.85 crore

Net profit of Emmbi Industries rose 162.21% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.65% to Rs 105.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.31% to Rs 9.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.71% to Rs 377.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 371.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales105.85100.19 6 377.43371.08 2 OPM %9.209.03 -9.8910.10 - PBDT5.444.97 9 20.6021.89 -6 PBT2.772.52 10 9.8111.99 -18 NP4.511.72 162 9.958.27 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Emmbi Industries standalone net profit rises 125.71% in the December 2023 quarter

BLS E-Services IPO subscribed 162.40 times

Supreme Industries standalone net profit rises 1.26% in the March 2024 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit rises 28.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Tips Industries standalone net profit rises 40.53% in the March 2024 quarter

IOL Chemicals &amp; Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 57.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Platinum Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Secmark Consultancy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit declines 19.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit declines 13.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story