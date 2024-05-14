Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Platinum Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Platinum Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Sales rise 33.27% to Rs 80.35 crore

Net profit of Platinum Industries rose 6.20% to Rs 10.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.27% to Rs 80.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.35% to Rs 43.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.22% to Rs 264.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 231.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales80.3560.29 33 264.39231.48 14 OPM %18.8123.37 -23.1123.27 - PBDT15.7713.98 13 61.3252.76 16 PBT15.0113.41 12 58.4050.94 15 NP10.6210.00 6 43.7337.91 15

First Published: May 14 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

