Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anmol India standalone net profit declines 11.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Anmol India standalone net profit declines 11.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.85% to Rs 402.88 crore

Net profit of Anmol India declined 11.74% to Rs 3.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 402.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 370.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.00% to Rs 20.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.45% to Rs 1501.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1410.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales402.88370.13 9 1501.241410.24 6 OPM %0.601.97 -1.922.03 - PBDT5.666.15 -8 28.6825.55 12 PBT5.546.02 -8 28.2525.04 13 NP3.914.43 -12 20.9018.66 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Anmol India standalone net profit rises 7.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Anmol India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Accelya Solutions India standalone net profit declines 79.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Kriti Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 78.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Novartis India standalone net profit declines 41.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Emmbi Industries standalone net profit rises 162.21% in the March 2024 quarter

IOL Chemicals &amp; Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 57.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Platinum Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Secmark Consultancy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit declines 19.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story