Anmol India standalone net profit declines 11.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Anmol India declined 11.74% to Rs 3.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 402.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 370.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.00% to Rs 20.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.45% to Rs 1501.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1410.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

