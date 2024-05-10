Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Repro India consolidated net profit declines 39.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Repro India consolidated net profit declines 39.33% in the March 2024 quarter

May 10 2024
Sales rise 5.04% to Rs 127.15 crore

Net profit of Repro India declined 39.33% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.04% to Rs 127.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.76% to Rs 12.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.63% to Rs 479.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 421.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales127.15121.05 5 479.46421.95 14 OPM %11.1411.30 -10.7910.36 - PBDT12.8711.39 13 44.1433.36 32 PBT5.364.99 7 14.478.65 67 NP3.075.06 -39 12.108.72 39

First Published: May 10 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

