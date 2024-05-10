Repro India consolidated net profit declines 39.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.04% to Rs 127.15 crore

Net profit of Repro India declined 39.33% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.04% to Rs 127.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.76% to Rs 12.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.63% to Rs 479.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 421.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

127.15121.05479.46421.9511.1411.3010.7910.3612.8711.3944.1433.365.364.9914.478.653.075.0612.108.72

