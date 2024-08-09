Surya Roshni consolidated net profit rises 56.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.96% to Rs 1893.19 croreNet profit of Surya Roshni rose 56.35% to Rs 92.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.96% to Rs 1893.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1875.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1893.191875.27 1 OPM %7.976.11 -PBDT153.64109.87 40 PBT123.2681.09 52 NP92.4559.13 56
