Surya Roshni consolidated net profit rises 56.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Surya Roshni consolidated net profit rises 56.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 0.96% to Rs 1893.19 crore

Net profit of Surya Roshni rose 56.35% to Rs 92.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.96% to Rs 1893.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1875.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1893.191875.27 1 OPM %7.976.11 -PBDT153.64109.87 40 PBT123.2681.09 52 NP92.4559.13 56

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

