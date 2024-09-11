Board of Hindustan Petroleum approves investment of Rs 2,212 cr in Visakh Raipur Pipeline Project

At meeting held on 11 September 2024

The Board of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation at its meeting held on 11 September 2024 has approved the following -

1. Approval of Visakh Raipur Pipeline Project Investment

Approval for construction of Pipeline from Visakh to Raipur and allied facilities including Depot at Kantabanji at an estimated cost of Rs.2212 Crore. This project is expected to provide strategic advantage for evacuation of products for the expanded capacity of Visakh Refinery after implementation of Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project in optimizing placement costs and enable product movements to eastern, central and northern parts of the country.