Cabinet approves universal health coverage for senior citizens under Ayushman Bharat

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision following the Cabinet meeting in Delhi. The scheme will provide free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per year to eligible senior citizens, benefiting an estimated 4.5 crore families and approximately 6 crore individuals.
Senior citizens who qualify will be issued a new, distinct card under AB PM-JAY. Those already covered under the scheme will receive an additional top-up cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per year. Individuals aged 70 and above who are not currently covered under AB PM-JAY will be eligible for a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per year on a family basis.
Senior citizens aged 70 and above who are already availing benefits of other public health insurance schemes, such as the Central Government Health Scheme, Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme, or Ayushman Central Armed Police Force, can choose to continue with their existing scheme or opt for AB PM-JAY. Those with private health insurance or Employees' State Insurance will also be eligible for benefits under AB PM-JAY.
