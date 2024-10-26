Resco Global Wind Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 202.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.77% to Rs 98.21 crore

Net profit of Resco Global Wind Services Pvt rose 202.75% to Rs 15.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 57.77% to Rs 98.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 62.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.98.2162.2557.2838.4134.217.8215.415.0915.415.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News