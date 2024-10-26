Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Resco Global Wind Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 202.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Resco Global Wind Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 202.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 57.77% to Rs 98.21 crore

Net profit of Resco Global Wind Services Pvt rose 202.75% to Rs 15.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 57.77% to Rs 98.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 62.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales98.2162.25 58 OPM %57.2838.41 -PBDT34.217.82 337 PBT15.415.09 203 NP15.415.09 203

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kuki bodies oppose proposed fencing of India-Myanmar border, FMR scrapping

EAM hails military, democracy for India-China LAC patrolling agreement

SBI, Exim Bank helping Africa's businesses by filling trade financing gap

PM Modi, Spanish counterpart to inaugurate Tata's C-295 aircraft facility

Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's show, ED raids 5 cities over illegal ticket sales

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story