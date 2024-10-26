Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.06 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales decline 4.83% to Rs 89.66 crore

Net profit of Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt reported to Rs 12.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.83% to Rs 89.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 94.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales89.6694.21 -5 OPM %93.5391.30 -PBDT40.0715.64 156 PBT18.70-5.46 LP NP12.06-4.13 LP

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

