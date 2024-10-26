Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuvama Wealth & Investment standalone net profit declines 11.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Nuvama Wealth & Investment standalone net profit declines 11.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.50% to Rs 412.51 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth & Investment declined 11.32% to Rs 35.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 412.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 357.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales412.51357.15 16 OPM %32.6034.14 -PBDT57.4260.78 -6 PBT47.5853.26 -11 NP35.3439.85 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kuki bodies oppose proposed fencing of India-Myanmar border, FMR scrapping

EAM hails military, democracy for India-China LAC patrolling agreement

SBI, Exim Bank helping Africa's businesses by filling trade financing gap

PM Modi, Spanish counterpart to inaugurate Tata's C-295 aircraft facility

Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's show, ED raids 5 cities over illegal ticket sales

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story