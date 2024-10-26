Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Trishakti Industries consolidated net profit rises 833.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales decline 92.18% to Rs 2.85 crore

Net profit of Trishakti Industries rose 833.33% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 92.18% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.8536.43 -92 OPM %52.63-4.20 -PBDT1.290.12 975 PBT1.100.02 5400 NP0.840.09 833

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

