Trishakti Industries consolidated net profit rises 833.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Trishakti Industries rose 833.33% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 92.18% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.8536.4352.63-4.201.290.121.100.020.840.09

