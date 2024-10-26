Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 93.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 90.63% to Rs 352.06 crore

Net profit of Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt rose 93.76% to Rs 71.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 90.63% to Rs 352.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 184.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.352.06184.6887.9786.5293.4949.4193.4949.4171.6736.99

