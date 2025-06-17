Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reserve Bank of India releases fresh set of draft regulations for Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives

Reserve Bank of India releases fresh set of draft regulations for Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) yesterday released a fresh set of draft regulations aimed at updating the rules for Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives (IRD), in a move designed to bring the regulatory framework in line with evolving market practices and increased participation from non-resident entities. A comprehensive review of the IRD Directions was undertaken, and the draft directions have been prepared to align it with the market and other related developments, the RBI said while releasing the Draft Master Direction, Reserve Bank of India (Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives) Directions, 2025. The RBI has invited feedback from banks, market participants, and other interested parties on the draft by 7 July 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

