Rajshree Polypack rises after bagging Rs 3-cr export order

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Rajshree Polypack rose 1.45% to Rs 27.33 after the company announced that it has secured an export order worth Rs 3.17 crore from a large US-based food packaging distributor.

The order entails the supply of injection-molded products, customized to the clients specifications. The company has developed dedicated moulds for the customer, and execution is expected by July 2025 or as mutually agreed.

As of 17 June 2025, the company's market capitalization stood at Rs 200.45 crore on the NSE.

Rajshree Polypack is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of plastic packaging products.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 79.8% to Rs 3.65 crore on a 29.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 90.05 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

