Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex slumps 257 pts; Nifty below 24,900; VIX slides 2.13%

Sensex slumps 257 pts; Nifty below 24,900; VIX slides 2.13%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The headline equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in early afternoon trade, amid rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. Market sentiment remains cautious, with geopolitical factors likely to shape further movement. Investors will closely track crude oil prices, the G7 summit, upcoming Bank of Japans policy decision and the outcome of the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week.

The Nifty traded below the 24,900 level. Metal shares declined after advancing for previous trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 257.07 points or 0.31% to 81,537.48. The Nifty 50 index fell 90.55 points or 0.35% to 24,858.25.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.23%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,679 shares rose and 2,110 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.13% to 14.52. The Nifty 26 Jun 2025 futures were trading at 24,896, at a premium of 37.75 points as compared with the spot at 24,858.25.

The Nifty option chain for the 26 June 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 67.1 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 56.8 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,500 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index fell 0.72% to 9,290.45. The index added 1.07% in the previous trading session.

Hindustan Copper (down 2.9%), Hindustan Zinc (down 2.59%), NMDC (down 1.83%), Jindal Stainless (down 1.55%), Adani Enterprises (down 1.45%), National Aluminium Company (down 1.35%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.98%), Steel Authority of India (down 0.87%), Jindal Steel & Power (down 0.86%) and Tata Steel (down 0.62%) down.

On the other hand, Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 0.78%), Welspun Corp (up 0.04%) and JSW Steel (up 0.01%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

ITCONS E-Solutions rose 0.32%. The company announced that it has received new work order worth Rs 62.66 lakhs from Wipro for providing technical manpower services.

NBCC (India) shed 0.75%. The company announced that it has secured a contract worth Rs 172.46 crore from UCO Bank for the construction of the banks head office in Kolkata.

Vipul Organics hit an upper limit of 5% after the company announced that it has received the final approval and the first commercial order for a newly developed organic intermediate intended for use in the automobile industry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

USDJPY stays flat on BoJ decision to leave rates unchanged

Ethos acquires Dubai subsidiary to boost Middle East presence

NTPC board to mull fund raising up to Rs 18,000 crore on June 21

Ministry of Coal says 38 bids received against 8 coal blocks offered in 12th round of commercial coal blocks' auction

RBI raises agency commission rate for banks conducting government business

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story