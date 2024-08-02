Resonance Specialities standalone net profit declines 32.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.53% to Rs 17.30 crore

Net profit of Resonance Specialities declined 32.18% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.53% to Rs 17.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17.3013.4612.0211.812.231.661.751.310.590.87

