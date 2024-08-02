Resonance Specialities standalone net profit declines 32.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 28.53% to Rs 17.30 crore

Net profit of Resonance Specialities declined 32.18% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.53% to Rs 17.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.3013.46 29 OPM %12.0211.81 -PBDT2.231.66 34 PBT1.751.31 34 NP0.590.87 -32

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

