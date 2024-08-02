Super Sales India standalone net profit declines 82.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.78% to Rs 97.37 crore

Net profit of Super Sales India declined 82.71% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.78% to Rs 97.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 107.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.97.37107.927.9212.537.2013.371.108.221.025.90

