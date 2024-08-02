Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Super Sales India standalone net profit declines 82.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales decline 9.78% to Rs 97.37 crore

Net profit of Super Sales India declined 82.71% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.78% to Rs 97.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 107.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales97.37107.92 -10 OPM %7.9212.53 -PBDT7.2013.37 -46 PBT1.108.22 -87 NP1.025.90 -83

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

