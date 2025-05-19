HFCL gains as India clears path for 6G with 6GHz band deregulation

HFCL rose 1.37% to Rs 89.71 after the government issued draft rules to open up the lower 6GHz band for unlicensed use, a move that could supercharge India's ambitions for 6G and next-generation Wi-Fi deployment.

The Ministry of Communications, on 16 May 2025, released a proposal titled "Use of Low Power and Very Low Power Wireless Access System including Radio Local Area Network in Lower 6 GHz band (Exemption from Licensing Requirement) Rules, 2025." The draft outlines regulatory freedom for the 59256425 MHz band, allowing certain wireless devices to operate without needing a license.

This announcement is expected to unlock significant opportunities in the telecom equipment space. For HFCL, which is considered a front-runner in India's 6G hardware ecosystem, the move could lead to an uptick in domestic orders. Analysts see this as a foundational step toward enabling Indias 6G ambitions while also supporting the expansion of high-speed public and private Wi-Fi networks.

Under the new framework, wireless systems using this band will be allowed to function indoors and outdoors under specific power constraints, but only on a non-interference and shared-use basis. These devices must feature built-in antennas, comply with international safety standards, and undergo type approval, all of which set the stage for rapid adoption without compromising existing networks.

While the proposal offers greater flexibility, it comes with restrictions. The use of such equipment will not be permitted on oil platforms, vehicles, boats, or aircraft (with the exception of those flying above 10,000 feet), and unmanned aerial vehicles have been specifically excluded. Devices must also adhere to strict emission limits to avoid disruption to other spectrum users.

The draft is open for public and stakeholder comments for 30 days, until 15 June 2025.

HFCL is engaged in business of manufacturing of range of products in optical fiber cable ("OFC"), optical fiber and telecom and networking equipment. The company also provide an end-to-end portfolio of integrated next generation optical and data networking solutions for telecommunication, defence communication and railway communication.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 10.4% to Rs 73.65 crore on a 2% fall in revenue to Rs 1,011.95 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

