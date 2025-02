Responsive Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.62% to Rs 367.82 crore

Net profit of Responsive Industries rose 5.01% to Rs 46.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 37.62% to Rs 367.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 267.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.367.82267.2719.6724.8668.3862.6250.7047.1246.9544.71

