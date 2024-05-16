Restaurant Brands Asia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 85.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.19% to Rs 597.14 crore

Net Loss of Restaurant Brands Asia reported to Rs 85.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 73.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 597.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 513.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 217.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 221.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.63% to Rs 2437.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2054.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

