BHEL Q1 net loss widens YoY to Rs 211 cr

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) declined 1.17% to Rs 313.65 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 211.40 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with net loss of Rs 204.70 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.Revenue from operations grew by 9.62% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,484.92 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
The firm reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 278.99 crore in the June quarter as compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 276.16 crore reported in Q1 FY24.
Total expenses increased 8.60% YoY to Rs 5,874.98 crore in June 2024 quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 3,725.08 crore (up 9.43%) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 1,434.86 crore (up 1.04% YoY) during the period under review.
On the segmental front, revenue from power business stood at Rs 4,128.10 crore (up 4.23% YoY) and revenue from industry stood at Rs 1,356.82 crore (down 30.10% YoY) during the period under review.
