RHI Magnesita India consolidated net profit declines 35.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.14% to Rs 867.07 crore

Net profit of RHI Magnesita India declined 35.62% to Rs 45.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 71.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.14% to Rs 867.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 986.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.867.07986.9112.3514.98112.70142.1362.3997.9545.9171.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News