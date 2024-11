BSEL ALGO consolidated net profit declines 17.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.93% to Rs 9.56 crore

Net profit of BSEL ALGO declined 17.57% to Rs 7.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.93% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.9.5610.9895.4096.179.6210.899.6110.887.188.71

