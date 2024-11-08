Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 19.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.32% to Rs 3.40 croreNet profit of Saven Technologies rose 19.30% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.403.11 9 OPM %23.8210.29 -PBDT0.970.82 18 PBT0.910.76 20 NP0.680.57 19
