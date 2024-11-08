Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 19.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.32% to Rs 3.40 crore

Net profit of Saven Technologies rose 19.30% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.403.1123.8210.290.970.820.910.760.680.57

