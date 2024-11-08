Hil reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.67 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.08% to Rs 774.46 crore

Net profit of Hil reported to Rs 14.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.08% to Rs 774.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 723.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

