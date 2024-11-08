Lupin consolidated net profit rises 74.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.29% to Rs 5497.01 crore

Net profit of Lupin rose 74.12% to Rs 852.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 489.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 5497.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4939.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

