Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 52.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Rico Auto Industries declined 52.06% to Rs 7.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.57% to Rs 545.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 548.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

