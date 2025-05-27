Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 52.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.57% to Rs 545.26 croreNet profit of Rico Auto Industries declined 52.06% to Rs 7.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.57% to Rs 545.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 548.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales545.26548.41 -1 OPM %9.2610.77 -PBDT39.4248.91 -19 PBT15.4520.77 -26 NP7.4315.50 -52
