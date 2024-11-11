Rishi Laser standalone net profit rises 6.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.27% to Rs 38.99 crore

Net profit of Rishi Laser rose 6.70% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.27% to Rs 38.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.38.9935.368.878.682.962.622.301.972.071.94

