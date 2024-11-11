Sunil Industries standalone net profit rises 34.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.49% to Rs 34.66 crore

Net profit of Sunil Industries rose 34.04% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.49% to Rs 34.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.34.6638.729.066.221.581.400.960.840.630.47

