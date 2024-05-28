Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 165.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.60% to Rs 140.82 croreNet profit of Thejo Engineering rose 165.53% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.60% to Rs 140.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 71.62% to Rs 55.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.90% to Rs 559.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 474.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
