Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 165.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.60% to Rs 140.82 crore

Net profit of Thejo Engineering rose 165.53% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.60% to Rs 140.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.62% to Rs 55.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.90% to Rs 559.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 474.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

140.82121.82559.40474.4618.118.3717.9312.5323.809.8397.0757.9617.946.4776.6345.7712.484.7055.6432.42

