Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 165.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 3:09 PM IST
Sales rise 15.60% to Rs 140.82 crore

Net profit of Thejo Engineering rose 165.53% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.60% to Rs 140.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.62% to Rs 55.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.90% to Rs 559.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 474.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales140.82121.82 16 559.40474.46 18 OPM %18.118.37 -17.9312.53 - PBDT23.809.83 142 97.0757.96 67 PBT17.946.47 177 76.6345.77 67 NP12.484.70 166 55.6432.42 72

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

