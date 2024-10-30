Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 82.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.90% to Rs 31.09 crore

Net profit of Rishi Techtex rose 82.76% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.90% to Rs 31.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.31.0928.297.045.661.590.950.900.340.530.29

