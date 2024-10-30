Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 82.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 9.90% to Rs 31.09 crore

Net profit of Rishi Techtex rose 82.76% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.90% to Rs 31.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales31.0928.29 10 OPM %7.045.66 -PBDT1.590.95 67 PBT0.900.34 165 NP0.530.29 83

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

