Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Flora Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Flora Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of Flora Textiles reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.10 -80 OPM %-250.0030.00 -PBDT-0.05-0.15 67 PBT-0.05-0.16 69 NP-0.05-0.16 69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to start slow shows GIFT Nifty; Asian markets mixed

LIVE news: India, China on verge of wrapping up disengagement at Depsang, Demchok

Samsung's sudden $122 billion wipeout shows cost of sleeping on AI

Asia shares stumble on China headwinds; gold and bitcoin buoyant

PM Modi to visit Gujarat today, set to launch projects worth Rs 280 cr

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story