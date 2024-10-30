Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aditya Birla Finance standalone net profit rises 14.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 19.11% to Rs 3635.34 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Finance rose 14.64% to Rs 628.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 548.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.11% to Rs 3635.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3052.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3635.343052.13 19 OPM %77.0775.27 -PBDT877.30765.54 15 PBT844.38736.03 15 NP628.77548.47 15

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

