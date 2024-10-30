Aditya Birla Finance standalone net profit rises 14.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.11% to Rs 3635.34 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Finance rose 14.64% to Rs 628.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 548.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.11% to Rs 3635.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3052.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3635.343052.1377.0775.27877.30765.54844.38736.03628.77548.47

