Selan Explorations Technology standalone net profit rises 126.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Selan Explorations Technology rose 126.75% to Rs 21.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 75.86% to Rs 68.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.68.9239.1939.4127.1529.4513.4728.3212.6721.369.42

