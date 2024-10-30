Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Selan Explorations Technology standalone net profit rises 126.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 75.86% to Rs 68.92 crore

Net profit of Selan Explorations Technology rose 126.75% to Rs 21.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 75.86% to Rs 68.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales68.9239.19 76 OPM %39.4127.15 -PBDT29.4513.47 119 PBT28.3212.67 124 NP21.369.42 127

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

