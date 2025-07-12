Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES bags turnkey contract worth Rs 47 crore in Karnataka

RITES bags turnkey contract worth Rs 47 crore in Karnataka

Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
RITES said that it has received an order for undertaking the construction and renovation of Government First Grade College at various locations in Karnataka under the PM USHA Scheme.

The contract has been awarded by the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE), Office of the Commissioner, Unnatha Shikshna Soudha, Seshadri Road, Bengaluru.

The aforementioned project was earlier considered on project management consultancy (PMC) basis. It now has been converted into turnkey contract (cost of project plus RITES fees).

The project cost, including RITES fees, is Rs 46.82 crore. The project has to be executed within a period of 36 months.

RITES, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 72.20% stake in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 5.24% to Rs 132.71 crore despite a 4.32% decline in revenue to Rs 615.43 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

