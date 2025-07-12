RITES bags turnkey contract worth Rs 47 crore in Karnataka

RITES said that it has received an order for undertaking the construction and renovation of Government First Grade College at various locations in Karnataka under the PM USHA Scheme.

The contract has been awarded by the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE), Office of the Commissioner, Unnatha Shikshna Soudha, Seshadri Road, Bengaluru.

The aforementioned project was earlier considered on project management consultancy (PMC) basis. It now has been converted into turnkey contract (cost of project plus RITES fees).

The project cost, including RITES fees, is Rs 46.82 crore. The project has to be executed within a period of 36 months.