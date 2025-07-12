Indegene launches NEXT Medical Writing Automation

Indegene has announced the launch of NEXT Medical Writing Automation to accelerate the creation of high-quality documents across clinical development, regulatory submissions, and beyond.

NEXT Medical Writing Automation, an advanced platform that combines deep medical writing expertise with generative AI (GenAI).

Purpose-built by experienced medical writers, NEXT Medical Writing Automation operates within familiar environments like Microsoft Word, auto-generating compliant drafts that adapt to diverse sponsor formats and workflows. It integrates seamlessly with Regulatory Information Management (RIM) systems, maintaining traceability and consistency across documents. NEXT Medical Writing Automation combines Indegenes decades of domain knowledge with the power of its AI engine, Cortex.

Sameer Lal, SVP, Enterprise Medical Solutions, Indegene, said, With automated scheduling, intelligent task assignments, and robust data flow integration, NEXT Medical Writing Automation helps life sciences organizations scale operations efficiently while maintaining a strong compliance backbone. As document requirements grow and scrutiny intensifies, such solutions become essential to sustaining operational excellence. We see this platform as more than automationits about elevating the entire practice of medical writing. Writers can now focus on strategic tasks and critical thinking, while the platform manages the heavy lift of data and formatting. Indegene is a digital-first life sciences commercialization company that partners with biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech, and medical device companies to develop products, bring them to market, and enhance their impact throughout the product lifecyclemore effectively, efficiently, and in a modern, technology-driven manner.