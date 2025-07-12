Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TD Power Systems allots 8,692 equity shares under ESOP

TD Power Systems allots 8,692 equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
TD Power Systems has allotted 8,692 equity shares under TDPSL Equity Based Compensation Plan 2019.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs.31,23,67,224/- (15,61,83,612 Equity Shares face value of Rs.2/- each) to Rs.31,23,84,608/- (15,61,92,304 Equity Shares face value of Rs.2/- each).

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

