TD Power Systems allots 8,692 equity shares under ESOP

TD Power Systems has allotted 8,692 equity shares under TDPSL Equity Based Compensation Plan 2019.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs.31,23,67,224/- (15,61,83,612 Equity Shares face value of Rs.2/- each) to Rs.31,23,84,608/- (15,61,92,304 Equity Shares face value of Rs.2/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News