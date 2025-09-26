Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rites Ltd Spikes 5.72%

Rites Ltd Spikes 5.72%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rites Ltd has added 6.65% over last one month compared to 4.41% gain in BSE Industrials index and 0.25% rise in the SENSEX

Rites Ltd rose 5.72% today to trade at Rs 266.95. The BSE Industrials index is up 0.05% to quote at 14855.52. The index is up 4.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, RIR Power Electronics Ltd increased 2.91% and Huhtamaki India Ltd added 2.39% on the day. The BSE Industrials index went down 6.49 % over last one year compared to the 5.64% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Rites Ltd has added 6.65% over last one month compared to 4.41% gain in BSE Industrials index and 0.25% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 68238 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 370.5 on 27 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 192.3 on 03 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LTTS announces expanded partnership with Siemens

Rupee extends recovery; Upside likely limited by negative equities and firm dollar overseas

Stock Alert: RITES, NTPC Green, Avenue Supermarts, Ashiana Housing, ITCONS E-Solutions

Shares of Saatvik Green Energy list in B Group

Shares of GK Energy list in B Group

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story