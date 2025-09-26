Rites Ltd Spikes 5.72%

Rites Ltd has added 6.65% over last one month compared to 4.41% gain in BSE Industrials index and 0.25% rise in the SENSEX

Rites Ltd rose 5.72% today to trade at Rs 266.95. The BSE Industrials index is up 0.05% to quote at 14855.52. The index is up 4.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, RIR Power Electronics Ltd increased 2.91% and Huhtamaki India Ltd added 2.39% on the day. The BSE Industrials index went down 6.49 % over last one year compared to the 5.64% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Rites Ltd has added 6.65% over last one month compared to 4.41% gain in BSE Industrials index and 0.25% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 68238 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 370.5 on 27 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 192.3 on 03 Mar 2025.