RITES secures order worth Rs 373 crore from NIMHANS

RITES announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 372.68 crore from the National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) for project management consultancy (PMC) services for constructing a new OPD building at its Bengaluru campus.

According to the companys exchange filing, the project will be executed on a turnkey basis and is scheduled to be completed within 36 months.

RITES is a public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas (other than Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia).