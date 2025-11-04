Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES secures order worth Rs 373 crore from NIMHANS

RITES secures order worth Rs 373 crore from NIMHANS

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RITES announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 372.68 crore from the National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) for project management consultancy (PMC) services for constructing a new OPD building at its Bengaluru campus.

According to the companys exchange filing, the project will be executed on a turnkey basis and is scheduled to be completed within 36 months.

RITES is a public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas (other than Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia).

The companys consolidated net profit rose 1.4% to Rs 80.10 crore on a 0.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 489.74 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Rites rose 0.96% to end at Rs 247.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alkem Laboratories' CSR arm announces strategic collaboration with IIT Bombay

Websol Energy System fixes record date for stock split

Smartworks Coworking Spaces licenses over 8.15 lakh sq.ft at Eastbridge, Mumbai

Hind Rectifiers concludes backward integration project at Sinnar plant

Hero MotoCorp sells 9.94 lakh units during Sep-Oct festive period

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story