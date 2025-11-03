Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Websol Energy System fixes record date for stock split

Websol Energy System fixes record date for stock split

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Record date is 14 November 2025

Websol Energy System has fixed 14 November 2025 as record date for determining the eligibility of the equity shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/ split of equity shares of the Company, such that 1 (One) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, fully paid-up, be sub divided/ split into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

