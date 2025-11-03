Smartworks Coworking Spaces licenses over 8.15 lakh sq.ft at Eastbridge, Mumbai

Smartworks Coworking Spaces has achieved a new milestone with the License of over 8,15,000 sq. ft. at Eastbridge, Mumbai a marquee commercial development by Regalia Office Parks Private Limited, the commercial office division of the Niranjan Hiranandani Group, in Vikhroli (W).

Eastbridge is the world's largest managed office campus and the biggest - ever leased globally by a managed workspace provider, underscoring Smartworks' category leadership. Smartworks continues to beat its own leasing record and today boasts of 6 office campuses pan India with area of over 5 lac square feet each.

Strategically located on LBS Marg in one of Mumbai's most dynamic business corridors, the campus is scheduled to go live in Q4 of CY 2026. It offers seamless connectivity via the Central Railway line to Vikhroli station, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) connecting both the Eastern and Western Express Highways, an upcoming metro line improving access across multiple junctions, and a planned flyover from LBS Marg to the Eastern Express Highway.