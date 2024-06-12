Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES signs MoU with Andal Diesel Shed

RITES signs MoU with Andal Diesel Shed

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
For collaboration on major schedule repair and maintenance of Diesel-Electric Locomotives

RITES has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Eastern Railway's Andal Diesel Shed, Asansol Division, West Bengal. This MoU sets up a framework for collaboration on major schedule repair and maintenance of Diesel-Electric Locomotives owned by RITES and other clients at the Andal Diesel Shed facility.

The partnership aims at streamlining the repair and maintenance process for diesel locomotives. As part of this collaboration, RITES will secure or identify business opportunities for higher schedule repairs, while the Andal Diesel Shed will execute the maintenance work.

