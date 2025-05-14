Garware Hi-Tech rallies as Q4 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 79 cr

Garware Hi-Tech Films (GHFL) added 3.38% to Rs 3,605.40 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 34.57% to Rs 77.80 crore on 22.69% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 547.94 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Revenue growth was driven by continued strong performance in sun control window films, paint protection films, and the industrial products division.

Profit before tax jumped 39.40% YoY to Rs 108.83 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 121.4 crore in Q4 FY25, registering the growth of 35.3%, compared with Rs 89.7 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin expanded to 22.2% in Q4 FY25 from 20.1% in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA growth was supported by an improved product mix and a higher contribution from premium offerings.

In Q4 FY25, cash profit was at Rs 93.5 crore, up 36.1% year on year.

Dr S. B. Garware, chairman and managing director, Garware Hi-Tech Films said, " As we continue to drive growth and innovation, your Company remains focused on strengthening technical capabilities, broadening our product portfolio, and exploring new markets. This strategic approach has consistently delivered strong results, reflecting the effectiveness of our value-added offerings and comprehensive marketing efforts. With a clear focus on sustainable growth, we are confident in our future prospects and well-positioned to take advantage of emerging opportunities.

Monika Garware, vice chairperson and joint managing director, Garware Hi-Tech Films, added, We are proud to report a strong performance in Q4 FY25 and a record-breaking annual performance with revenues surpassing Rs 2,000 crore in FY25, driven by our value-added product offerings and effective marketing strategies. We also delivered the highest-ever yearly profit, with PAT reaching Rs 331.2 crore, reflecting the strength of our business model and operational execution.

Our strategic capital expenditures over the years have enabled us to meet demand, leading to these outstanding results. Investments in the TPU extrusion line and the upcoming PPF line will enhance manufacturing capabilities and accelerate growth. We remain committed to growth, driven by demand for our products, expansion into new geographies, and strong traction in the domestic market, all while competing with world-class players in the value-added business segment.

Garware Hi Tech Films is engaged in the business of manufacturing of specialty performance polyester Films like Sun Control window films used in Automobiles, Buildings, etc, Paint Protection Films used in Automobiles and a variety of other specialty polyester films such as PET Shrink films used for Label applications, Low Oligomer PET films used for insulation of hermetically sealed compressors motors, Electric motor insulation and cable insulation, sequin application films, TV and LCD screen application, Packaging applications etc.

