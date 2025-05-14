Kaveri Seed Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, BASF India Ltd and REC Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 May 2025.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, BASF India Ltd and REC Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 May 2025.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd tumbled 7.18% to Rs 1375 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14289 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18893 shares in the past one month.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd lost 6.62% to Rs 527.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd crashed 4.93% to Rs 1617.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8679 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1860 shares in the past one month.

BASF India Ltd corrected 4.32% to Rs 4371. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2818 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1316 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

REC Ltd fell 3.31% to Rs 388.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News